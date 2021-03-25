Solana Ranch students win county National History Day competition

Students at Solana Ranch Elementary School participated in the San Diego County National History Day competition on Feb. 25. Hundreds of students from across San Diego County presented history research projects relating the theme “Communication in History: the Key to Understanding”. This year’s competition was virtual, providing an added challenge to all the 4th, 5th and 6th grade Solana Ranch students who participated.

Solana Ranch Elementary School once again stood out when competing against students across the county.

In the Junior Division for 6th-8th graders Yasmin Dowlat (left) and Catherine Hassanein (right) won the Group Performance category, with their project on Martha Graham titled “Communication through Modern Dance: the Unknown Accomplishment in History.”

(Courtesy)

Shravya Mandadi was a San Diego County winner in the Elementary Individual division with her project titled “Morse Code: Advancements in Communication Technology Leads to Wartime Advantages”.

Abhi Sanak (above right center), Sanmayu Nandipati (top right) and Naetra Karthik (bottom) joined to win the Elementary Group division with their project, “The Gutenberg Press: New Technology Makes Printed Communication Cheaper and More Popular.”



(Courtesy)

Cayla and Bella Huang also teamed up to earn Runner-up in the Elementary Group division for their project “Thanksgiving: A National Holiday that Communicates Union and Thanks”.

Eddie Guo, Derek Ying and Steven Ye earned Honorable Mention in the Junior Group Website division for their project “Chariots: Road to Faster Communication and Spread of Cultures”.

The division winners will all represent San Diego County in April as they compete against students from each county across the state of California, with hopes of moving on to the national competition in May.