Help name the new Pacific Highlands Ranch school

Canyonside Ranch? Pacific Prep? Happy Highlands?

The Del Mar Union School District is looking for input to name its newest school in Pacific Highlands Ranch. Through April 15, community members can submit ideas for the name to nameourschool@dmusd.org.

The groundbreaking for the not-yet-named school on Solterra Vista Parkway and Terrazo Court is expected to be held in May or June this year with August 2022 as the target opening date.

The design for the 61,215-square-foot school includes 20 modern learning studios, an innovation center and a multi-use room. The school will feature hard court play and natural play structures and an approximately 100,000-square-foot turf field with a jogging track around it. The school will also be home to the district’s new central cafeteria.

The new school will be right next to the future community park which was approved this month that will feature tennis and pickleball courts, a basketball court, children’s playgrounds and a multi-use turf area. The name for the park, set to open in 2023, is also still to be determined.

The board expects to consider options for the new school name at its April 28 board meeting. This summer, the board will also set the attendance boundaries for the district’s ninth school.

