Home burglary attempted in Carmel Valley with teen at home

On Thursday, March 25, a group of criminals attempted to break into a Carmel Valley home while a teenager was home alone.

The incident occurred on the 5000 block of Seachase Way in Carmel Valley. Around 2 p.m. the teenager reported hearing knocks at the front door. He saw there was someone at the door but he did not respond as his parents had not told him to expect any visitors.

About 10 to 20 minutes later, the boy heard glass breaking and saw people breaking into his home. The teenager was able to escape from the home unharmed but shaken up. The suspects also left without taking anything from the home—the only description the teenager was able to give responding officers was that they were in black clothes and masks.

According to Officer John Briggs, community relations officer for the Northwestern Division, incidents where a resident comes face to face with an intruder have unfortunately occurred and can be thwarted by taking a simple preventative step.

“What I preach is if someone is knocking at your door, acknowledge that you are at home,” Briggs said. “You don’t have to open the door, just yell through it and let them know that you’re home. That will help deter them from additional criminal mischief.”

Briggs said it is also important to immediately call 911 so the police can respond to the scene as quickly as possible. Home security cameras are also a useful tool in helping the police make arrests.

