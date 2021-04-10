Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Pedestrian struck, killed just outside Del Mar

The collision happened on Del Mar Heights Road and Durango Drive, west of I-5

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

A 50-year-old driver was arrested after he struck and killed a man walking on a street just outside Del Mar on Friday afternoon, April 9, San Diego police said.

The incident happened about 2:15 p.m. on Del Mar Heights Road near Durango Drive, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said. The site is about a half-mile west of Interstate 5, a few blocks outside of Del Mar city limits.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was crossing midblock when a 2004 Saturn Vue struck him, Officer Robert Heims said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The SUV driver kept going and witnesses followed, Heims said. The driver pulled over several blocks away, and the witnesses convinced him to return to the crash site.

Police arrested him on suspicion of felony hit and run and other charges.

Eastbound traffic on Del Mar Heights Road was shutdown at Mar Scenic Drive as officers investigated the crash scene.

— Teri Figueroa is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

11:36 AM, Apr. 10, 2021: This story was updated with information from Officer Robert Heims. It was originally posted at 6:03 p.m.
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

