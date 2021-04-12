Local AAUW Speech Trek winner reaches state finals

The American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch recently announced that the winner of its local Speech Trek contest for high school students has reached the state finals.

Halle Schaffer, AAUW Speech Trek state finalist

(Courtesy)

Halle Schaffer, a senior at San Dieguito High School Academy, won the local Speech Trek contest. Her video was sent to the state semi-finals to compete with the winners from other AAUW branches throughout the state. Schaffer is one of the top three contestants chosen to go on to the state finals. Her video will be viewed by a new panel of judges who will rank first, second and third place. The videos will be showcased at the virtual AAUW California State Annual Meeting on April 17. At the end of the meeting the winners will be announced for these prizes: 1st place $1,500, 2nd place $1,000 and 3rd place $500.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch Speech Trek Coordinator Sharon Corbett-Parry commented “I am especially proud that in the first year our local branch participated in Speech Trek our winner has made it to the state finals. That is quite an accomplishment!”

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org