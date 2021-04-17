Solana Pacific’s Brainy Builders team project wins first place in state competition

The Brainy Builders, a First Lego League team (#37955) comprised of a group of skilled 6th graders from Solana Pacific Elementary School, competed in the virtual 2020-21 SoCal FLL championships on Saturday, April 10. The competition featured 30 teams from all over Southern California. The Brainy Builders won the first place Innovation Project Award and scored the third highest points in the live robot game which was observed by judges through streaming video.

The Brainy Builder’s innovation project was to encourage online students to be more active by making gamified obstacle courses using equipment that can be used indoors or outdoors. Their idea came to life with a donation of 165 buckets from Dixieline and the purchase of equipment by the Solana Beach School District which were distributed to all of the 6th grade online scholars. To date, five gamified obstacle course instructions have been sent out to the students with more to come.

Brainy Builders team members include Callum, Chloe, Milan, Miles, Jackson, Jameson, and Trey.

See below for photos of team members working on their projects.

