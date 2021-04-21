Del Mar Schools’ Jogathons bring in record-breaking $665,000

The Del Mar Schools Education Foundation wrapped up its districtwide Jogathons last week with a lot of excited students and teachers. Even in an unusual year, the Del Mar Union School District community was able to raise a record-breaking $665,000 for STEAM+ programs for next year during their eight schools’ Jogathons.

The students were rewarded with a fun Jogathon experience in their PE classes with inventive PE teachers building obstacle courses for students to race through. Students also logged over 11,000 hours of active minutes independently doing everything from hiking to dance to playing pickleball. School principals offered up rewards for students reaching fundraising goals which resulted in principals working from the school roof, doing Tik Tok dances and dying their hair.

Sycamore Ridge Principal Chelsea Moore pledged to have crazy hair if students met their Jogathon goals. (Courtesy)

The DMSEF is grateful to their lead sponsor, Richard Stone Real Estate Group, who sponsored DMSEF’s Jogathons at the $10,000 level for the second year in a row. They are also grateful to their community partners: One Paseo, Side Car, Fleet Feet, Geppetto’s, Shake Shack, Copa Vida, Jimbo’s, The Coder School, Baked Bear, Fish District and Modern Acupuncture.

So far, DMSEF has raised $1.1 million toward its annual $1.4 million district-wide goal. Funding for DMSEF is more important than ever due to increased expenses for DMUSD caused by COVID-19. Community members are welcome to learn more and support this important and enriching program at dmsef.org. Contributions are tax deductible.

Students at Ashley Falls get fist bumps from the Eagle mascot. (Courtesy)