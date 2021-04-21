Merge 56 and Camino Del Sur extension in progress

Construction is moving forward on Merge 56, the mixed-use town center off Camino Del Sur near SR-56.

The lifestyle center on the 40-acre site will include a cinema, retail, restaurants, office space, a hotel and 242 residential townhouse units, surrounded by public and green spaces. The project also includes the extensions of Camino Del Sur and Carmel Mountain Road.

With grading complete on the site, underground infrastructure systems are being installed and surface improvements are expected to begin in two to three months. According to developer Gary Levitt, the goal is to open the streets to traffic early in 2022. Townhome construction will start in July and the first homes will be completed at the same time that the streets are opened to the public.

In addition to the street connectivity improvements, the project will also provide a formal trail connection between the Del Mar Mesa Preserve and Darkwood Canyon.