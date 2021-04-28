Superintendent Robert Haley resigns from San Dieguito school district

Superintendent Robert Haley is out at San Dieguito Union High School District after less than three years. At a special meeting held on April 27, SDUHSD Board President Mo Muir said they have accepted Haley’s voluntary resignation as of April 30.

Per the terms of the agreement, Haley will be paid 12 months of his salary, $270,746, and health and wellness benefits through April, 30 2022 or until he obtains benefit coverage elsewhere.

Another special meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 29 at 4 p.m. as the board will likely determine next steps. Per a release from the district, the board plans to immediately begin a search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Robert Haley resigned from the San Dieguito Union High School District. (Courtesy)

Haley was the district’s fourth superintendent in the last 10 years. He brought over 25 years of experience in education, serving as a teacher, principal and district level administrator in six school districts. Prior to coming to San Dieguito, he was the superintendent of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District in Sonoma County for seven years.

in 2018, Haley was selected to replace Eric Dill following a nationwide search conducted by Hazard Young Attea and Associates. In March 2020, the previous board gave Haley a 3.5% raise with Muir voting against it. New trustees Michael Allman and Katrina Young were sworn-in in December and after Kristin Gibson resigned in March, she was replaced with Ty Humes last week.

Throughout the challenging pandemic year, parents, teachers and board members were critical of Haley’s leadership and the district’s pathway to reopen schools.

In November 2020, San Diego Faculty Association President Duncan Brown said that members were asked to vote on whether the superintendent had the ability to lead the district—98% voted that they did not have confidence in his leadership. The vote of no confidence was passed onto the board in December.

A superintendent evaluation was on the closed session agenda at the board’s April 22 meeting, however, when the board reconvened to open session, Muir said no action was taken.

The board stated in a news release that it is seeking applicants to serve as interim superintendent during the time period of the search. Any interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to the board president by email. Additional details will be posted on the district’s website (sduhsd.net) under a superintendent search link.

