Latest numbers for San Dieguito’s return to school

In-person attendance rose after spring break in the San Dieguito Union High School District, when students had the option to return to four days a week of in-person instruction on April 12, according to the latest numbers released by the San Diego County Office of Education. Teachers are instructing students in the classroom as well as those who choose to remain home in distance learning.

Canyon Crest Academy had the largest increase with 1,079 students or 44% of the student population now back on campus, up from 21% two weeks prior.

Earl Warren Middle School has the highest percentage of students back on campus with 79.6%.

The most students have come back at San Dieguito Academy High School where 66% or 1,324 of the school’s 2,000 students have returned. Torrey Pines High School jumped from 27% to 39% with 985 students learning in-person and 66% of students are back at La Costa Canyon High School.

At the middle school level, 69% of students have opted to come back at Oak Crest, 67% at Diegueno, 53% at Pacific Trails and 48% at Carmel Valley Middle School.

Due to their small size, Sunset Academy students have had the option to be back in-person more days since the fall: 80 of the school’s 172 students are attending in person.

