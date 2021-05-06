Body found near park in Solana Beach
The discovery was made in the area of North Highway 101 and West Cliff Street was reported shortly before 11 a.m.
A body was found on Wednesday, May 5, near Tide Beach Park in Solana Beach.
The discovery in the area of North Highway 101 and West Cliff Street was reported shortly before 11 a.m., sheriff’s Lt. Mark Moreno said.
The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes. It was not immediately known if the person was male or female, Moreno said.
There were no immediate indications of any suspicious circumstances in connection with the death.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.