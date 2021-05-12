Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Body discovered in Solana Beach identified

Emergency vehicles
(File photo)
By Luke HaroldStaff Writer 
A body that was found near Tide Beach Park in Solana Beach has been identified as Alan Dale Pyles, according to the county medical examiner’s office.

Pyles, 59, appeared to be homeless, county officials said. Landscapers found him lying on the ground, unresponsive on the morning of May 5. After they called 911, sheriff’s deputies and the Solana Beach Fire Department arrived at the scene. Paramedics confirmed that he had died.

The cause and manner of his death is still under investigation by the county sheriff. Pyles’ next of kin has been notified.

NewsLocal NewsSolana Beach Sun
Luke Harold

