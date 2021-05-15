San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy closes escrow on 117-acre Del Dios land acquisition

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) has recently closed escrow on 117 acres of virgin habitat overlooking Lake Hodges, known as Del Dios, according to a news release.

SDRVC Executive Director Trish Boaz said, “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the Campaign for Del Dios Acquisition raised $367,000 in just three months to cover costs associated with preserving the open space.” More than 2,200 donors supported the campaign.

Today, the SDRVC team is tracking animal movements and taking stock of the wildlife in the newly-purchased open space and wildlife corridor.

Up and down the watershed, the SDRVC is adding to its inventory of protected lands and improving access to nature for people of all ages and abilities. Education and outreach programs continue to celebrate the wildlife they are so determined to protect.

For more than 36 years, the generosity of donors has enabled the Conservancy to acquire more than 700 acres of open space and provide millions of dollars in matching funds to its conservation partners, including the San Dieguito River Park JPA and the Volcan Mountain Foundation.

Thanks to that teamwork, its conservation partners have preserved an additional 525 acres within the watershed, explained Boaz.

The SDRVC’s ultimate dream is to complete the 70-miles Coast to Crest Trail that stretches from the San Dieguito Lagoon in Del Mar to the top of Volcan Mountain in Julian. To date, about 48 miles of the trail is completed.

For more information, visit sdrvc.org.