County allocated $3.5M for Camino Del Mar Bridge replacement

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted May 18 to allocate $3.5 million for replacement of the Camino Del Mar Bridge, which crosses the San Dieguito River.

“The Del Mar Bridge replacement is vital for our entire coastal region as a linchpin in our transportation corridor,” Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, who recommended the expenditure, said in a statement. “Investment will have a multiplier effect and also provides safe access to beaches for residents across the county.”

Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland said in a statement that the city “is grateful” for the funding.

“Built in 1932, this bridge came due for essential repairs just as COVID set in,” she said. “Del Mar’s revenues are tied directly to tourism and beach visitors. We set aside funds over the years but depended on continued revenues to replace this critical regional roadway on Coast Highway 101. With Covid, those funds vanished.”

A federal grant is expected to cover almost 90% of the $48 million cost of the bridge, with Del Mar responsible for the remainder.

The city of Del Mar ordered a study of the bridge in 2012, according to the city’s website, which showed corrosion and vulnerability to earthquakes. The bridge was widened in 1953 and modified in 2001.