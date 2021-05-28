Del Mar resident is a finalist in national design competition

Allison Casey, a Del Mar resident and freshman at La Jolla Country Day School, is one of the top three finalists in the 2021 National High School Design Competition by Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum.

Her design was chosen out of 815 entries in the annual competition where high schoolers are challenged to design a solution to a unique scenario. This year’s prompt was, “What would you design to create a healthier world?”

Allison envisioned mobile COVID-19 vaccine and testing centers that visit low-income communities to eliminate such barriers as language, technology, information and transportation. Because the submissions were due in February and vaccines have since become more easily accessible, Allison has expanded the concept to provide flu shots or other vaccines in addition to multilingual medical information and free COVID testing.

Finalists participate in a one-on-one mentor call, a virtual mentor weekend with the other finalists, and the final step is the judging weekend in June. Finalists will present their updated designs live to a diverse panel of creative experts before the winner is announced.