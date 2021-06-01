Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune


A shark — possibly a juvenile great white shark — was spotted swimming in the waters off Torrey Pines State Beach on Monday afternoon, May 31, prompting warnings to beachgoers.

(File photo)

About noon, a swimmer notified San Diego city lifeguards that they’d seen a shark in the water around Blacks Beach, Lifeguard Lt. Brian Clark said. Lifeguards stepped up patrols and issued warnings.

Then about 2:30 p.m., a sea lion with a shark bite was found in the surf perhaps 75 yards from the shoreline, he said.

San Diego lifeguards sent out a boat and saw what looked to be a juvenile 6- to 7-foot great white shark north of the city along Torrey Pines State Beach, he said.

Video shot by 10News showed a lifeguard truck along the beach, with the lifeguard using a loudspeaker to warn beachgoers about the shark. Warning signs were also posted and will be up for 24 hours, the station reported.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

