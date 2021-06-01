Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach
A shark — possibly a juvenile great white shark — was spotted swimming in the waters off Torrey Pines State Beach on Monday afternoon, May 31, prompting warnings to beachgoers.
About noon, a swimmer notified San Diego city lifeguards that they’d seen a shark in the water around Blacks Beach, Lifeguard Lt. Brian Clark said. Lifeguards stepped up patrols and issued warnings.
Then about 2:30 p.m., a sea lion with a shark bite was found in the surf perhaps 75 yards from the shoreline, he said.
San Diego lifeguards sent out a boat and saw what looked to be a juvenile 6- to 7-foot great white shark north of the city along Torrey Pines State Beach, he said.
Video shot by 10News showed a lifeguard truck along the beach, with the lifeguard using a loudspeaker to warn beachgoers about the shark. Warning signs were also posted and will be up for 24 hours, the station reported.
