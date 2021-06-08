Solana Beach continues work on Lomas Santa Fe Corridor Improvement Project

Solana Beach is finalizing the third phase of the Lomas Santa Fe Corridor Improvement Project, designed to improve the street and make it more user-friendly for pedestrians, bicyclists and other modes of transportation.

Some of the council’s goals for the completed project include increased safety, reduced vehicle emissions, encourage bicycle ridership, maintain four narrow lanes to calm traffic, and include a multiuse trail along the north side of Lomas Santa Fe Drive on the east side of Interstate 5, according to a city staff report. It has been in the works since 2016.

“So many people had a hand in this that it’s been quite a community effort,” Solana Beach City Manager Greg Wade said during the May 26 City Council meeting, referring to the many community groups and residents who have their input.

Phase III of the Lomas Santa Fe project is funded by a SANDAG Active Transportation Planning Grant valued at $616,050, in addition to $68,450 in matching TransNet funds from the city.

The due date to complete the project, as required by the terms of the grant, has been extended to January 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A great plan has been developed that will put some polish on Lomas Santa Fe Drive, the main East-West corridor in our beautiful seaside town,” Solana Beach resident Douglas Alden said during public comment.

The first two phases of the project were completed during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal years. The fourth and final phase will involve final engineering and construction.

“We are actively seeking funds for this, so this is not a pie-in-the-sky, maybe someday 20 years from now,” Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner said. “This could very well be done soon.”