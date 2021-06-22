Brush fire along I-5 near Del Mar Heights prompts brief closure of freeway lanes

A small brushfire along Interstate 5 near Del Mar Heights prompted the brief closure of the southbound freeway lanes Monday afternoon, June 21, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

The fire started after 12:30 p.m. near the Del Mar Heights exit and quickly moved up a hill toward a condo complex, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Deputy Chief Dan Eddy.

Authorities shut down all southbound lanes along the freeway while Fire-Rescue personnel, along with help from the Solana Beach and Del Mar fire departments, put out the blaze before it could threaten the nearby homes, Eddy said. The fire was completely extinguished by 2 p.m., Eddy said.

The California Highway Patrol, which controlled traffic on the freeway, reported that the fire was “getting pretty close to property lines” and there was a large plume of smoke in the air. At one point, traffic on the freeway was backed up about two miles from the Del Mar Heights Road exit to the Via de la Valle exit.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, Eddy said.