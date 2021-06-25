Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Driver opens fire in apparent road rage incident on SR-56

Two bullet holes above sedan door
Two bullets pierced the frame of a sedan above the passenger’s side front door when a van driver opened fire in a road rage incident on state Route 56 early Friday morning, June 25.
(OnScene TV)

Victim said shooting happened after he flashed headlights at van

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO —

A person behind the wheel of a van fired a gun at a sedan on state Route 56 in the Rancho Peñasquitos area Friday morning, June 25, in what the victim described as a road rage incident, a California Highway Patrol sergeant said.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened about 5:30 a.m., Sgt. Kevin Long told OnScene TV.

The driver of the sedan told OnScene that he was traveling from Interstate 15 onto westbound SR-56 when “some guy in a van cut me off.” The driver said he flashed the car’s lights at the van.

The van pulled alongside the sedan. Both drivers rolled down their windows.

“No words were exchanged. Next thing you know, I heard a couple of bangs,” driver of the sedan said.

He hit the gas — “I kinda punched it,” he said — but the van followed west on SR-56 to the Interstate 5 interchange. He said he pulled the sedan off the freeway and the van driver kept going.

Footage from OnScene shows two bullet holes in the car frame just above the passenger’s side front door.

“Very unsettling,” the victim said.

The CHP sergeant asked that anyone with information call the CHP’s San Diego office at (858) 293-6000.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

