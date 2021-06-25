Driver opens fire in apparent road rage incident on SR-56

A person behind the wheel of a van fired a gun at a sedan on state Route 56 in the Rancho Peñasquitos area Friday morning, June 25, in what the victim described as a road rage incident, a California Highway Patrol sergeant said.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened about 5:30 a.m., Sgt. Kevin Long told OnScene TV.

The driver of the sedan told OnScene that he was traveling from Interstate 15 onto westbound SR-56 when “some guy in a van cut me off.” The driver said he flashed the car’s lights at the van.

The van pulled alongside the sedan. Both drivers rolled down their windows.

“No words were exchanged. Next thing you know, I heard a couple of bangs,” driver of the sedan said.

He hit the gas — “I kinda punched it,” he said — but the van followed west on SR-56 to the Interstate 5 interchange. He said he pulled the sedan off the freeway and the van driver kept going.

Footage from OnScene shows two bullet holes in the car frame just above the passenger’s side front door.

“Very unsettling,” the victim said.

The CHP sergeant asked that anyone with information call the CHP’s San Diego office at (858) 293-6000.