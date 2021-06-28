Firefighters hold brush fire in Carmel Valley to 7 acres

A 7-acre brush fire in Carmel Valley briefly threatened homes Sunday, June 27, before firefighters stopped the blaze, officials said.

The fire started about 3 p.m. in a field off Carmel Valley Road near Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway. Two water-dropping helicopters helped douse the flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Matt Nislen said.

Battalion Chief Brian Raines said the conditions were favorable.

“It’s a big, flat open field,” he told OnScene TV. “It’s mostly grasses, so we’re lucky the terrain was flat and the winds are not too bad today.”

No homes were evacuated.

A stretch of Carmel Valley Road was closed in both directions while crews battled the fire. They had the fire under control in about an hour, Raines said.

“When units first got here, it took a few minutes to get all the way around the fire, and see exactly where it was, where it was headed, so we did have some structures that were threatened in the beginning,” Raines said, “but we were able to knock the fire down and make sure none of those structures were damaged.”

Nislen said crews expected to douse hot spots and clean up until about 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.