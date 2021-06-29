Authorities ID San Diego bicyclist, 75, killed in Solana Beach hit and run

A 75-year-old San Diego bicyclist died in a hospital last week hours after he was struck by a suspected drunken driver in a hit-and-run crash in Solana Beach, authorities confirmed Tuesday, June 29.

(File photo)

Allen Hunter was struck about 10:35 a.m. on June 22 while riding on South Coast Highway 101 near Lomas Santa Fe Drive, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses called 911, and medics arrived to find Hunter gravely injured and unconscious, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Medics performed CPR on Hunter as they took him in an ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

He died about 6:30 p.m. that day from multiple blunt force injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck Hunter allegedly fled the scene, but deputies arrested him later that day on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run resulting in death or injury and felony DUI causing great bodily injury, according to sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs.

Sheriff’s Department arrest records listed the driver as a Solana Beach resident and showed deputies arrested him near the Encinitas Village Shopping Center on North El Camino Real, about six miles from the crash scene. He was booked that night into the Vista Detention Facility, according to Baggs.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said the driver posted bail and no charges have been filed against him. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 29.