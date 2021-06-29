New principals named for Carmel Creek, Solana Highlands

The Solana Beach School District has announced two new principals for Solana Highlands and Carmel Creek schools.

Angela Tremble

Angela Tremble, who served as principal of the Online Scholars program during the 2020-21 school year, will serve as principal at Carmel Creek School and long-time educator and Solana Beach resident Lindsey Conley, whose children attended schools in the district, will serve as principal at Solana Highlands School.

“We are excited to welcome these two outstanding educational leaders to their new posts” said Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger in a news release. “Ms. Tremble is an innovative educator who brings leadership, experience, warmth, and a true passion for learning and technology to our team; and Ms. Conley brings a strong foundation in instructional practices and coaching, as well as a wonderful ability to build positive, lasting connections with both children and adults.”

Tremble has served in the district for the past 17 years, first as a teacher in the third, fourth, and fifth grades. She then served as a district Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) where she provided teacher leadership in the integration of technology into the classroom, the implementation of California standards, and offered professional learning for teachers and other classified and certificated staff.

During the 2019-2020 school year, Tremble was promoted to a new position of assistant principal, serving the Solana Ranch and Solana Pacific schools. Due to her record in leadership and teaching, coupled with her passion for technology and innovation, she was selected to develop the district’s first-ever online learning model, eventually serving as the program’s principal.

Lindsey Conley (Courtesy)

Conley is entering her 23rd year as a public school educator and has a wide range of teaching and leadership experiences from kindergarten through seventh grade.

She started her career teaching elementary school in Sacramento and later moved to San Diego to obtain her master’s degree in language and literacy from San Diego State University. She worked for 17 years in the Rancho Santa Fe School District as a classroom teacher, reading specialist and instructional coach supporting the professional development of teachers in the area of literacy.

In 2019, she completed her administrative credential through the San Diego County Office of Education Preliminary Administrative Services Credential Program.

