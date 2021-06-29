New Solana Vista campus readies for fall debut

After a virtual groundbreaking ceremony was held on Zoom a little over a week ago, Solana Beach School District is preparing to welcome K-3 students back to a brand new Solana Vista School campus in August.

The $40 million Measure JJ reconstruction project was able to start early last May due to the COVID-19 school closures.

The outdoor area of the MUR, accessed through roll-up doors. (Courtesy)

The old Solana Vista was constructed back in 1971, before Solana Beach became a city. The new campus will include 24 total permanent classrooms (eight specialty classrooms), a larger multi-use room and a media center centralized within the campus.

Inside a new classroom at Solana Vista. (Courtesy)