One killed in wrong-way crash in Carmel Valley
A second driver struck a CHP vehicle that had responded to the initial crash, according to reports
A motorist was killed in a wrong-way crash on state Route 56 in Carmel Valley early Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Carmel Country Road, according to the CHP incident log.
While CHP officers and rescue crews were at the scene, another driver disregarded a road closure and crashed into the back of a parked CHP vehicle, according to OnScene TV.
Further details were not immediately available on either crash.
