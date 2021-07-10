One killed in wrong-way crash in Carmel Valley

A motorist was killed in a wrong-way crash on state Route 56 in Carmel Valley early Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

(File photo)

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Carmel Country Road, according to the CHP incident log.

While CHP officers and rescue crews were at the scene, another driver disregarded a road closure and crashed into the back of a parked CHP vehicle, according to OnScene TV.

Further details were not immediately available on either crash.