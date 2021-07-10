Share
One killed in wrong-way crash in Carmel Valley

A second driver struck a CHP vehicle that had responded to the initial crash, according to reports

By Kristina Davis
San Diego Union-Tribune
A motorist was killed in a wrong-way crash on state Route 56 in Carmel Valley early Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Carmel Country Road, according to the CHP incident log.

While CHP officers and rescue crews were at the scene, another driver disregarded a road closure and crashed into the back of a parked CHP vehicle, according to OnScene TV.

Further details were not immediately available on either crash.

Kristina Davis

Kristina Davis covers federal courts and a variety of criminal justice and legal issues on the Enterprise Team, with a focus on guns, drugs, the cannabis market, human trafficking, organized crime, extremism and the U.S.-Mexico border. She also guides weekend coverage as the Saturday editor. Davis joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2006 originally as a crime and public safety reporter. Raised in Tucson, Ariz., she began her career at Phoenix’s two daily newspapers after graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in journalism.

