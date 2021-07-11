Man seriously injured in Carmel Valley car accident
The San Diego Police Department is investigating a collision that took place in Carmel Valley on Saturday, July 10, at about 2:39 p.m., according to a SDPD news release.
A 58-year-old man was driving westbound on 4500 Del Mar Heights Road. The driver left the roadway along the north side of the highway and drove up a steep embankment. He then drove down the embankment, re-entered the roadway and continued to travel in a southeasterly direction, the news release stated. The man then drove onto the center median, where he collided into a tree. CPR was performed on him and he was transported to the hospital by medics. He was later stabilized at the hospital and is in life-threatening condition. The news release reported that medical staff stated he likely had a heart attack prior to the collision. The man sustained a broken tooth and forehead hematoma from the collision.
Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
