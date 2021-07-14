Del Mar Hillside Community Association agrees to withdraw petition to overturn North Commercial zoning change

A grassroots group called the Del Mar Hillside Community Association agreed to withdraw a petition that would have forced a referendum on a recent zoning change that will allow more density on Del Mar’s North Commercial parcels, located off Jimmy Durante Boulevard.

Del Mar City Council members agreed to the terms of the withdrawal during their July 12 meeting. It was part of the city’s 2013 housing element, which showed the state where it planned to accommodate new housing.

The group withdrew the petition, which gathered enough signatures last year to qualify for a future ballot, on the condition that city officials take steps to alleviate the concerns shared by the residents who supported it. The withdrawal agreement requires the city to address short-term rental usage, wildfire risks, design standards and traffic, among other topics.

The North Commercial zoning change was approved 3-2 by the City Council in October 2020, about one month before the November election changed the makeup of the council. The new North Commercial zoning was part of the city’s 2013 housing element, which showed the state where the city planned to accommodate new housing.

Council members wanted to avoid a referendum, which likely wouldn’t appear on a ballot until November 2022, because of potential penalties from the state and to prevent a backup plan to put more housing along the north bluff.

“That withdrawal agreement has been a long time in the making,” Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland said before that agenda item was approved as part of the council’s consent calendar. “There have been many, many items in it and we’ve talked about them at length.”

Gaasterland and City Councilman Dave Druker have been holding discussions with the petitioners to reach an agreement for withdrawal.

Del Mar resident Arnie Wiesel, who submitted the petition on behalf of the Del Mar Hillside Association, did not respond to a request for comment before press time.

Wiesel said in a previous interview that the petition was about “getting the housing without destroying aspects of Del Mar that are critically important.”