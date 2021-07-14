Share
DMSEF contributes $1.1 million to Del Mar Schools

DMSEF presented a check to the Del Mar Union School District board on June 30.
(Megan Bennett)
Representatives from the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation presented a giant check for $1,130,000 to the Del Mar Union School District on June 30.

According to DMSEF President Phoebe Gardiner Katsel, even during a pandemic, the community came together to support schools, students and teachers.

The donation allows the district to hire specialists in science, technology, engineering, music, arts and PE across all eight school sites.

