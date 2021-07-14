Ocean Air principal takes on district leadership role

The Del Mar Union School District has named Ryan Stanley, former principal of Ocean Air School, the new assistant superintendent of human resources. Stanley has 26 years of experience in education, including the roles of teacher, assistant principal at Sage Canyon School and principal at Ocean Air for the last 10 years.

Ryan Stanley (Courtesy DMUSD)

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Stanley into this position in our district, as he is genuinely committed to the success of everyone in DMUSD,” said DMUSD Superintendent Holly McClurg in a news release. “Ryan is a highly regarded leader in DMUSD due to his ability to work collaboratively with students, families and staff to develop a rich, positive culture in which excellence is in abundance.”

According to the news release, Stanley emerged as the “clear choice” from a highly talented and experienced candidate pool.

Stanley holds a masters degree in curriculum leadership and has participated in the Association of School Administrators Personnel Academy. He has participated on the district negotiations team for seven years and has served as an administrator at recruitment fairs for hiring teachers. He has also worked alongside Jason Romero, the departing assistant superintendent of human resources.

At the June 30 board meeting, the board approved his two-year contract with an annual salary of $180,000. Stanley said he was excited about the opportunity to continue to support the schools, staff and students.

That night’s announcement of the new position was bittersweet as the district was also saying goodbye to Romero, who has held the role since 2013. Romero will be taking the position of assistant superintendent of HR in Chula Vista, where his children attend school.

“Eight years ago the DMUSD community welcomed me and I have had the best experiences anyone could have serving this amazing community,” Romero said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s been eight years and I’m already missing coworkers, students and families.”

