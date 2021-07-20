CycleNation North County to hold bicycling fundraiser at Del Mar Plaza

Teams of stationary bicycle riders will gather on the Del Mar Plaza’s upper deck on Sunday, July 25, for CycleNation North County to raise awareness about heart disease, stroke and brain health.

The event, geared especially toward educating younger generations, is an initiative of the American Heart Association.

“I have always felt a deep connection between myself and the American Heart Association, mostly because it remains America’s No. 1 killer despite COVID-19,” said Laura Glatthorn, chair of CycleNation North County and a Del Mar resident.

Glatthorn added that people in her life have been affected by the health issues that the organization battles against, and wants to make sure more people know the risks.

“I think our younger generation just needs to learn the correlation between heart health, stroke and brain health,” she said. “All these things are immensely important in bringing awareness a little more to the surface. And this is a situation where we’re doing something that’s high energy, younger people will be interested.”

Her mother has a pacemaker and has suffered from a type of stroke commonly referred to as a TIA, or transient ischemic attack. Her father has had many angioplasties.

“They are both still alive and living very full lives,” she said.

An opportunity for Glatthorn to become the chair for the local event came about through her friendship with real estate investors Patty and Marc Brutten, who own the plaza.

“It’s been the best thing that ever happened,” Glatthorn said. “I’ve absolutely loved working with the American Heart Association.”

There is a $2,000 fundraising minimum for each team that enters, and there will be two sessions: one with a 9 a.m. check-in and 10 a.m. ride, followed by the second with a 11:30 a.m. check-in and 12:30 p.m. ride.

“CycleNation is giving us a chance to launch a wonderful event on a beautiful day on a beautiful plaza,” Glatthorn said.

The July 25 event will also include a DJ, photo booth, speakers, blood pressure monitoring, stroke warning education, CPR training, cornhole, giant jenga.

“It’s going to be open-air, all CDC guidelines will be followed, fewer bikes than in the past and we’re going to be spaced six feet apart,” Glatthorn said. “We’re going to have a great fun day, raise some awareness, raise some money, and hopefully everybody will have an awesome time.”

CycleNation North County is also working toward a $400,000 fundraising goal. For more information, visit cyclenation.org/northcounty.