Share
News

Police searching for two armed robbers after holdup in Del Mar

Siren
(File photo)

Police said two men held up the clerk of a liquor store and ran

By Sofía Mejías Pascoe
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
DEL MAR — 

Authorities are searching for two men who used a gun to threaten and rob a clerk at a liquor store in Del Mar Wednesday evening, July 21, sheriff’s officials said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call just after 9 p.m. reporting that two men, one armed with a black handgun, demanded cash from the clerk at Del Mar Liquor and Deli on Camino Del Mar and 12th Street, Lt. Christopher Lawrence said.

The robbers took an unknown amount of money and ran from the store, Lawrence said. The clerk was not injured.

Deputies were searching for the two robbers in the area.

Sheriff’s officials did not release a detailed description of the men.

NewsLocal News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement