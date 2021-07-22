San Dieguito special election set for Nov. 2

The special election for San Dieguito Union High School District’s new Area 5 trustee has been scheduled for Nov. 2. The election will be an all-mail ballot for residents of Area 5, which includes the communities of Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch.

A San Dieguito Faculty Association petition forced the special election over the board’s use of an appointment process to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Kristin Gibson. Carmel Valley resident Ty Humes was appointed by the board on April 22 after a public interview session with seven possible candidates. Humes’ provisional appointment was terminated in June when the petition signatures were verified.

The candidate filing period opened on July 12 and will run through Aug. 6. Julie Bronstein and Lea Wolf have pulled papers so far—both were among the seven candidates considered for the appointment in April.

Information on candidate filing can be found on the San Diego County Registrar of Voters at sdvote.com

