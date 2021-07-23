Share
Emergency crews use helicopter hoist to rescue horse after fall in Carmel Valley

San Diego firefighters and the San Diego Humane Society work Thursday on a plan to rescue Mackey the horse in Carmel Valley
San Diego firefighters and the San Diego Humane Society’s emergency response team work Thursday on a plan to rescue Mackey the horse after she and her rider fell off a steep trail in Carmel Valley.
Mackey and her rider fell down a steep trail in the Carmel Valley area; neither was injured, but rescuing the horse required an SDFD helicopter

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Authorities used a helicopter Thursday afternoon, July 22, to rescue a horse that fell into a steep ditch in the Carmel Valley area.

Mackey and her rider “rolled off a trail and into a ravine in a remote area near” state Route 56 around 12:30 p.m., according to Nina Thompson, a spokesperson with the San Diego Humane Society.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department described the location as a “very steep trail” about three-quarters of a mile from SR-56 off Carmel Valley Road.

Neither Mackey nor her rider were injured, authorities said.

Mackey’s veterinarian showed up to examine her and “provide sedation to reduce stress during the rescue,” Thompson said in a news release.

The Humane Society’s emergency response team responded along with San Diego firefighters. A crew on a Fire-Rescue Department helicopter hoisted Mackey to an area near where her trailer was waiting, and the emergency crews on the ground helped catch her as the helicopter lowered her to the ground.

“Now loaded in a trailer and headed home, Mackey the horse and her owner can rest and recover,” Thompson said.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

