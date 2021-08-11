Three candidates are in for San Dieguito special election

Three candidates have qualified for the ballot for the Nov. 2 special election for San Dieguito Union High School District’s vacant seat.

Candidates Julie Bronstein, Ty Humes and Lea Wolf will vie to fill trustee Area 5, which represents Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch.

A glance at the candidates in alphabetical order:

Julie Bronstein (Courtesy)

Julie Bronstein

Bronstein, a 16-year resident of Carmel Valley, is listed on the ballot as education board member/parent. She is the mother of two current SDUHSD students and one SDUHSD graduate and currently serves as the vice president of development on the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation board.

In her own words: “We live in an incredible community with truly wonderful schools. As a mom, an education advocate, and a non-profit leader, I want to use my experience to support our students, parents and teachers to ensure that we are giving our children the best education possible. This is a critical time for our schools, and I will work with all stakeholders to get our schools back on track to support the success of all students.”

Her website is juliebronstein.com

Ty Humes (Courtesy)

Ty Humes

Humes is a 14-year resident of the district and is listed on the ballot as an executive/chairman/volunteer He was a former president of the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation and is the parent of a Torrey Pines sophomore and a future SDUHSD student currently in the sixth grade.

In his own words: “The reason that I am running for the board Trustee Area 5 seat is because there is no other candidate that can make the immediate impact and provide the subsequent leadership needed. I have already displayed in this community that I am a leader who places students and families first with a unique journey as a collaborator and healer, which is necessary at this time. My focus for the students is centered on academic, mental health and social well-being. I humbly look forward to returning to my former seat as the board trustee representing the families and community of Area 5!”

His website is tyhumes.com

Lea Wolf (Sabrina Hoffman)

Lea Wolf

Wolf has lived in the district for 21 years. She is listed on the ballot as an education advocate/author/entrepreneur, having launched ventures in social responsibility and human resources. She is the parent of a Canyon Crest Academy graduate.

In her own words: “Why am I running for school board? For the same reasons I ran in 2018. We have poor leadership centered on special interest groups. My top priorities are: Fight to keep schools open for in-person instruction; Commit substantial resources to mental-health, social-emotional, and leadership programs; Support services for students with special needs; Implement systems to increase accountability; and collaborate with all stakeholders and unite the community. Recently, one of our programs, SELF-Ex™, was awarded top educational solutions for reopening schools by USC Edge center. In these pivotal times, we need a trustee who will put students’ needs first.”

Her website is vote4lea.org

