Torrey Pines grad Carson Wehlage wins Autism’s Got Talent

The Autism Society of San Diego recently crowned comedian Carson Wehlage the champion of the second annual “Autism’s Got Talent” fundraiser.

Wehlage, 19, an aspiring comedian from Rancho Santa Fe and recent Torrey Pines High School graduate, racked up the most votes in the online talent competition and was named the winner on Aug. 18.

“A huge congratulations to Carson,” said Alyssa Label, an Autism’s Got Talent committee member in a news release. “His return to AGT this year was so incredible to watch as he became both more competent in his talent, but also really campaigned to become this year’s winner. While filming at Rock and Roll San Diego, he was so much more confident this time as he owned the stage and can’t wait to see him continue a career in comedy.”

Jonah Palmer earned 2nd place and Bruce Kopstein earned 3rd place.

“Autism’s Got Talent helps raise funds for our local Autism Society chapter, but the awareness, opportunities and experiences that our contestants get to experience are like nothing we could have ever planned for,” said committee member Jorie Ellazar. “We are so impressed with all of the entries we received this time and so grateful to everyone who voted to support our performers as well as our organization.”

To watch all contestant videos, visit the Autism’s Got Talent website: autismsgottalent.net

