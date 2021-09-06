Share
Crews dispatched to small brush fires off 1-5 in North County

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
Fire crews Monday. Sept. 6, were called out to three small brush fires that broke out on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 near the Lomas Santa Fe exit.

The small blazes were reported shortly after noon. It was unclear what started the fires.

According to the California Highway Patrol, three fire engines were dispatched. The fifth traffic lane on northbound I-5 was temporarily shut down.

