Pedestrian killed on I-5 in Carmel Valley, reportedly struck by multiple cars

The incident happened shortly after midnight on northbound I-5 south of SR-56

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley early Thursday morning, Sept. 9, and witnesses reported that multiple cars struck the victim, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

Someone called 911 about 12:15 a.m. to report seeing the man down in the freeway lanes. Witnesses told CHP dispatchers that the person was in a spot difficult to see and to avoid, Officer Mark Latulippe said.

It’s not clear how many vehicles struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

Investigators are waiting for a toxicology report to be finished on the man who died to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, said CHP Officer Salvadror Castro.

A driver who stopped at the collision and cooperated with officers was not under the influence, Castro said.

The three right lanes of the freeway were closed during the initial investigation, leaving only the fast lane and carpool lanes open, Latulippe said.
All lanes reopened about 3:40 a.m.

Staff writer Karen Kucher contributed to this report.

3:22 p.m. Sept. 9, 2021: This story was updated with additional details from the California Highway Patrol.
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

