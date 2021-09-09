Pedestrian killed on I-5 in Carmel Valley, reportedly struck by multiple cars

A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley early Thursday morning, Sept. 9, and witnesses reported that multiple cars struck the victim, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

Someone called 911 about 12:15 a.m. to report seeing the man down in the freeway lanes. Witnesses told CHP dispatchers that the person was in a spot difficult to see and to avoid, Officer Mark Latulippe said.

It’s not clear how many vehicles struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

Investigators are waiting for a toxicology report to be finished on the man who died to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, said CHP Officer Salvadror Castro.

A driver who stopped at the collision and cooperated with officers was not under the influence, Castro said.

The three right lanes of the freeway were closed during the initial investigation, leaving only the fast lane and carpool lanes open, Latulippe said.

All lanes reopened about 3:40 a.m.

Staff writer Karen Kucher contributed to this report.