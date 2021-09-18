CEA board approves agreement with SDG&E

The Clean Energy Alliance Board of Directors unanimously approved a contract with San Diego Gas & Electric for Category 1 renewable energy, which refers to energy generated within California, during a Sept. 16 meeting.

“We will take delivery for the calendar years 2022 through 2031,” said Barbara Boswell, interim CEO of the Clean Energy Alliance Board of Directors. “These contracts are existing contracts being held by San Diego Gas & Electric.”

Boswell added that the contract will help offset the exit fees, known as the Power Charge Indifference Adjustment, that SDG&E will charge to customers in Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad who are now receiving their power from the Clean Energy Alliance. The exact amount is to be determined.

“We don’t have any way of quantifying or forecasting what that potential impact or benefit should be,” Boswell said. “But one of the benefits of these types of contracts with SDG&E is that it would have a positive impact in reducing our PCIA charges.”

The board’s approval of the agreement with SDG&E follows its previous approval of a 10-year, $8.5 million contract with Powerex, which will provide renewable energy starting this October.

As one of the state’s newest Community Choice Aggregation programs, the Clean Energy Alliance began providing energy earlier this year to residential and business customers in Del Mar, Solana Beach and Carlsbad. All CCA programs are required by The Clean Energy and Pollution Reduction Act of 2015, a California law authored by former state Sen. Kevin de León, to secure long-term renewable energy contracts of at least 10 years.