Solana Beach council allocates grant funding to Community Resource Center

The nonprofit Community Resource Center’s food and nutrition program will receive a financial boost from the city of Solana Beach.

The City Council voted Sept. 22 to allocate a little more than $96,000 to the program using funds the city received from a federal Community Development Block Grant.

“We really believe that everyone deserves access to healthy food,” Rebecca Nussbaum, the Community Resource Center’s associate director of programs, told the council.

Over the last year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in families experiencing food insecurity due to unemployment and other factors.

“We’re facing, I think, a lot of food insecurity by people who normally didn’t struggle with that,” Solana Beach City Councilwoman Jewel Edson said.

The Community Resource Center’s food and nutrition program allows participants to choose from a selection of groceries that have been donated to the center. Twenty-four Solana Beach households participated in the program from July 1, 2020, through the next June, according to the nonprofit.

Everyone who benefits from the program has an income of no more than 80% of the area median income, according to the Community Resource Center. Most are below 30%.

About 10.5% of households throughout the United States were food insecure in 2020, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics, including nearly 4% that were considered “very low food security.” Households with children and households with children who have single parents faced a particularly high risk of food insecurity.

According to a recently released United Nations report, nearly one-tenth of the world population experienced food insecurity in 2020 in part because of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to expose weaknesses in our food systems, which threaten the lives and livelihoods of people around the world,” the leaders of five UN agencies, including the Children’s Fund and World Health Organization, wrote in the report.