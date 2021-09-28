Share
Nonprofits serving San Diego’s residents could be eligible for more than $4.2 million in federal funding

Ruqiya Abdi and Hindi Mohamed received help from the Somali Family Services to apply for a government program in 2020.
Ruqiya Abdi (r) and Hindi Mohamed (l) both received help from the Somali Family Services to apply for a government program in 2020. The nonprofit received more than $183,000 in Fiscal Year 2020 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant for its programs.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Nonprofit groups must submit applications with the city before Oct. 22 deadline

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña
San Diego Union-Tribune
Nonprofits serving San Diego’s low- and moderate-income communities will be eligible for millions of dollars in federal funding for programs, operations and facility needs, city officials announced Friday.

The city of San Diego’s Economic Development Department is accepting applications from nonprofit groups seeking funding for programs that provide community services for vulnerable populations and that support inclusive economic growth. The money is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, which is supposed to provide economic opportunities and housing in urban neighborhoods.

There is $4.2 million to $6 million available for fiscal year 2023, a city spokesman said.

Nonprofit groups must first submit “request for qualifications” — a process that allows the city to screen eligibility — by Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. Once approved, organizations can apply for CDBG funding on Nov. 8.

The Economic Development Department is offering assistance to nonprofit leaders interested in applying. The department is hosting a virtual workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. to review timelines, application requirements and project types, and nonprofit leaders can request individual help online at www.sandiego.gov/cdbg/apps.

A city spokesman said about $3.5 million was awarded for fiscal year 2022, not including COVID-19-related relief or CARES ACT community grants.

“Nonprofits have long been recognized for being indispensable in promoting community development, advocating for human rights, and improving citizens’ well-being in the United States,” a city spokesman said.

Some of the organizations awarded money last fiscal year include Somali Family Service of San Diego. The nonprofit serves the city’s refugee community and was awarded more than $183,000 for its microenterprise program, which provides refugees and immigrants with technical assistance to start or expand small businesses.

Dreams for Change got more than $64,600 to continue providing a safe parking area and supportive services for people living in their cars. Mama’s Kitchen received $50,000 for its home delivery meal program that provides three meals a day to San Diegans with illnesses.

Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Andrea Lopez-Villafaña covers the neighborhoods of San Diego for The San Diego Union-Tribune. She graduated from San Diego State where she worked for the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec. She was previously with San Diego CityBeat and La Prensa San Diego.

