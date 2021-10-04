Super Joey Foundation holds fundraiser to help spread support for people battling cancer

The nonprofit Super Joey Foundation raised about $900 during a Sept. 25 art display at the Rancho Penasquitos Library that represented the theme of “Love and Hope.”

“Our goal is to spread cancer awareness so more people know it is important to give more care to them,” said Nina Wang, a junior at Cathedral Catholic High School and a volunteer for the nonprofit.

She added that the group wanted to “spread our love and hope to others” who are battling cancer.

The Super Joey Foundation was founded in memory of a 4-year-old boy known as “Super Joey” at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles because of his love for superheroes, according to the organization’s website. Joey was diagnosed with Stage 3 Wilms’ tumor, a type of kidney cancer, in 2013 and died three years later.

Volunteers for the foundation hold fundraisers, volunteer at hospitals and write letters to patients. Super Joey programs include Meal of Love, which provide free meals and groceries to families at Ronald McDonald Houses, and Joey’s Gifts, which provides toys and other items that patients can enjoy from their hospital beds.

About 35 people were in attendance at the September fundraiser, Wang said, the first in-person event she and other group members were able to hold since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They spent about two weeks planning it.

“We had a really hard time during the pandemic,” Wang said.

She added that the nonprofit wanted to send a message, “especially (to) the kids with cancer, to let them know there’s still hope, don’t give up. There’s still hope to be healed.”

For more information, visit superjoey.org.