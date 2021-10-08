Local residents among those honored at Top Tech Awards

Eleven of San Diego County’s technology innovators were recently recognized at the 14th annual Top Tech Awards which honors the region’s “unsung heroes” of information technology in the areas of business, education, government and nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.

Cox Business Vice President Duane Cameron and Director, Enterprise Sales Tiffany Markus delivered opening remarks for the virtual event. They were joined by Chris Petersen, chief technology officer, Scientist.com and judging chair of Top Tech Awards 2021.

David Henderson

(Courtesy)

Among the local honorees were Del Mar resident David Henderson, chief information officer for Millennium Health, who received the Top Tech Executive of the Year award, and Carmel Valley resident Chad Sweet, owner/CEO of ModalAI, who was given the Future of Tech award.

Chad Sweet

(Blair Ryan)

“Now more than ever as we face new ways of working, learning and living, IT departments are critical to an organization’s ability to be innovative and agile, and the Top Tech awards recognize those exceptional IT leaders who bring modernization to their teams and our San Diego region,” said Duane Cameron, vice president of Cox Business, which has recognized local technology leaders with the awards since 2008.

Honorees for the Top Tech Awards were nominated by their peers and customers, and selected by an independent judging panel.

For more information, visit www.toptechawards.com.