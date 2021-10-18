Del Mar Village Association celebrates Breeders’ Cup with a ‘Paint the Town Purple’ initiative

With banners, signs and light poles adorned with purple and gold, the nonprofit Del Mar Village Association is welcoming the Breeders’ Cup with a “Paint the Town Purple” initiative.

Executive Director Jen Grove added that the Village Association thought it would be “wonderful to paint the town purple to celebrate” the event, which will be held Nov. 5-6, and the visitors who will be making their way to the region.

“We’ve got 16 countries represented in the Breeders’ Cup, and wouldn’t it be wonderful to celebrate those 16 countries, welcome people from all over the world into Del Mar?” she said.

The Breeders’ Cup was last held in Del Mar in 2017.

“Horse racing is part of our history,” Grove said. “To bring the Breeders’ Cup here is a big deal.”

The event is also expected to provide a tourism boon after a difficult year and a half for Del Mar and the fairgrounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand how many people are coming into our small town from across the world, and we want to make sure they feel warmly welcomed,” Grove said.

She added, “It’s great to see an economic bright light in November for our business community, which can really use that infusion.”

The Breeders’ Cup will also provide a boost for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, which has been beset by COVID-19 restrictions, declining revenue and attendance that predate the pandemic, and protesters who have been calling for an end to the sport.

Craig Dado, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, said it’s encouraging to the support from the fans in the community ahead of the Breeder’s Cup.

“It’s great to see that the town is really excited,” he said.

According to a Del Mar Thoroughbred Club news release, there will be 14 Breeders’ Cup World Championships races and eight undercard races with total purses and awards of more than $31 million during the two-day event.

For more information, visit breederscup.com.