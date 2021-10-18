Solana Beach adds ‘Pinion’ to permanent art collection

The city of Solana Beach is adding another sculpture to its permanent art collection.

City Council members unanimously voted Oct. 13 to purchase “Pinion” by sculptor Jon Koehler for $25,000, plus an additional $10,000 for refurbishments and a new base.

Standing 20 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds, “Pinion” was designed to illustrate the flight feather of a bird’s wing.

“From one side the sculpture has transparent color that contrasts the sky,” according to Koehler’s website. “The other side is stainless steel which reflects the bay, the cloud and the seabirds.”

It was installed at the corner of North Cedros Avenue and East Cliff Street after the city acquired it through its temporary public art program. The program has five active art sites, according to city staff: Solana Beach Towne Center, Lomas Santa Fe Median, Seascape Sur Beach Access, Tide Park Beach Access and the East Cliff Street Bridge, with an additional site that has been approved at the corner of Las Banderas and San Andres drives.

Previous works of art that the city purchased include “Yoga Tree” by Brennan Hubbell and “Fleur de Lumiere” by Deanne Sabeck, which were both initially part of the temporary art program.

“Over the years, the community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive for this piece,” Assistant City Manager Dan King told the council.

“Pinion” is part of Koehler’s “Monumental Art” series, which also includes a piece in the Port of San Diego Art Collection, according to a city staff report.

Solana Beach’s Public Art Commission voted 6-1 to recommend the purchase of “Pinion” during a meeting in September.

“It’s an impressive piece by a renowned artist, it’s a good addition to the city’s collection in my opinion and obviously popular,” Solana Beach City Councilwoman Jewel Edson said.