Motorcyclist injured in crash in Del Mar Heights area

A 25-year-old man was injured Saturday, Oct. 16 when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV that was making a left turn in the Del Mar Heights area of San Diego.

The crash was reported at 6:38 p.m. at Del Mar Heights Road and Mar Scenic Drive, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

A 16-year-old girl driving a 2012 Nissan Moreno northbound on Mar Scenic Drive was attempting to turn left onto Del Mar Heights Road, Heims said.

The motorcycle was eastbound on Del Mar Heights Road when it hit the SUV.

“The motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious head trauma and the injuries are non life-threatening,’’ he said. The SUV driver was not hurt.

The crash remained under investigation, Heims said.