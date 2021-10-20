Torrey Pines homecoming traditions return

After a year away, Torrey Pines High School celebrated a return to happy homecoming traditions last week.

At halftime of the Sept. 15 homecoming football game against Mission Hills the students crowned their homecoming court with Olivia Schroeder and Otto Landrum named queen and king.

Princesses and princes included freshmen Scarlett Pace and Riley Tone; sophomores Kayla Whiting and Dakari Rumph; and juniors Grace Flanagan and Dylan Friedland. Nominated senior couples were Caitlin Tresse and Finn McDevitt; Faith Bonano and Boris Said; Hannah Flannery and Kai Pessanha; and Grace Souza and Mateo Pacelli.

The Friday night game was a Pink-Out with the Cardinal Chaos decked out in pink to root for the home team. The Saturday night homecoming dance was themed “Torrey-Chella,” a take on the free-spirited art and music fest Coachella, with a live DJ, laser lights, an ice cream truck, foosball, air hockey and “Halo Selfie Stations.”

