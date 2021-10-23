Share
News

Deputies detain suspect in midst of North County armed robbery spree

A man allegedly held up CVS stores in Encinitas and Carlsbad; when he showed up at a CVS in Solana Beach, deputies were waiting

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
NORTH COUNTY — 

Proactive work by sheriff’s deputies Friday night, Oct. 22, led to the arrest of an armed man suspected of robbing, or attempting to rob, employees at CVS stores in three North County cities, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.

The first two robberies happened in quick succession in Encinitas and Carlsbad, according to San Diego sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca. Hearing those two calls, deputies in Solana Beach decided to head to the CVS in their city, just in case.

The move paid off when a man matching the robber’s description showed up at the Solana Beach store, Amavisca said. He apparently aborted the robbery attempt there and attempted to elude the deputies, but was caught after a brief foot chase.

The first holdup was reported a little after 8:20 p.m. at the CVS on Encinitas Boulevard just east of Interstate 5, Amavisca said. As deputies were arriving there to begin investigating, a man with the same description as the Encinitas robber held up a CVS in Carlsbad.

Amavisca had few details about the second robbery, because it occurred in Carlsbad police jurisdiction. He also didn’t know if the robber was targeting the pharmacies or the front counters.

But upon hearing about the back-to-back robberies, a team of deputies working a special detail in Solana Beach headed to the CVS on Lomas Santa Fe Drive just west of I-5, Amavisca said. As they were observing the store a little before 8:40 p.m., a man matching the description of the suspect in the earlier robberies showed up and walked inside.

The deputies called for back up and were surrounding the store when the man came out without apparently going through with the robbery, Amavisca said. He took off running and the deputies gave chase.

During the short pursuit, the robbery suspect allegedly tossed aside a handgun before he was detained, the lieutenant said. He also sustained a broken leg — it was unclear how — and paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment.

NewsLocal NewsSolana Beach SunNorth County
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement