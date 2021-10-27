Skyline School principal takes on district leadership role

The Solana Beach School District board recently announced the appointment of Skyline School Principal Kim Pinkerton as the district’s new executive director of special education programs and services, effective Nov. 1.

Kim Pinkerton (Courtesy)

“We are fortunate to be welcoming Ms. Pinkerton as our new Executive Director,” said Vicki King, president of the Solana Beach School District board in a news release. “She is a capable administrator with a student-centered approach, and will be an asset to our Special Education program.”

Pinkerton came to the district in 2019 from the Rancho Santa Fe School District, where she was the principal of R. Roger Rowe School for 13 years. In her 15 years in Rancho Santa Fe, she also served as interim superintendent for five months. In her educational career she has worked as an elementary school teacher, literacy resource coordinator and administrator in the Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar Union and Palo Alto Unified districts.

In her experience as an elementary school principal, Pinkerton has played a role in supporting students with disabilities and has extensive experience in the Individual Education Plan (IEP) process. According to the news release, she has enjoyed working closely with professional service providers, families, and students with diverse needs.

“I am beyond excited to join the Solana Beach School District Special Education staff in a more focused way to support students,” Pinkerton said. “I look forward to working with students and their families, finding new opportunities to serve students and ensure equity and universal access.”

Beginning Nov. 1, former Skyline Principal Doug Kramer will serve as interim Skyline School Principal until the post is permanently filled.

