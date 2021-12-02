Share
FBI seeks robber who held up Solana Beach bank teller

The FBI released these surveillance images of a man who robbed a teller Wednesday morning at the Union Bank in Solana Beach.
(Courtesy of FBI San Diego)

FBI officials said the robber, who held up teller at Union Bank branch on Lomas Santa Fe Drive, fled in stolen vehicle that was later recovered

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
A man robbed a bank teller Wednesday morning in Solana Beach and made a getaway in a stolen vehicle that authorities later recovered, according to the FBI.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the Union Bank branch on Lomas Santa Fe Drive just off Interstate 5, San Diego-area FBI officials said in a news release.

The robber, dressed in a dark jumpsuit and a reflective safety vest, demanded money from the teller, according to the FBI. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

FBI officials described the robber as a White or Hispanic man in his early 50s, about 6 feet tall with a large build. In addition to the jumpsuit and orange safety vest, he wore a blue hat, safety glasses, a dark colored neck gaiter pulled over his face and dark colored gloves and shoes.

Photographs provided by the FBI also showed him carrying a light colored bag.

The FBI’s San Diego-area Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating the robbery along with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information about the heist or the robber’s identity was asked to contact the FBI at (800) 225-5324 or tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

