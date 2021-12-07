Man struck, killed by train in Del Mar

A man died after he was struck by a train in Del Mar on Monday afternoon, Dec. 6, a sheriff’s official said.

The incident happened about 3 p.m. on the tracks at the end of 12th Street, a few blocks south of Powerhouse Park, Lt. Michael Arens said.

The man was struck by a southbound Coaster commuter train and died at the scene, according to Sgt. Jason King. As of Monday evening, Dec. 6, the man had not been identified.

The Sheriff’s Department’s transit enforcement unit is investigating the incident, and the county Medical Examiner’s Office will work on identifying the man, King said.

#NCTDAlert: Due to police activity in the Del Mar Bluffs area, COASTER service will not be operating between Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley. A bus bridge is being set up for COASTER passengers. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/6jGDvv1j1s — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) December 6, 2021

While authorities addressed the incident, Coaster trains did not run between Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley, the North County Transit District tweeted. Coaster riders were bussed between the two stations during the stoppage.

#NCTDAlert: COASTER service is now back on schedule. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/hVVWHXPhNu — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) December 7, 2021

Full Coaster service was restored a little after 9 p.m., according to the North County Transit District.

Staff writer Alex Riggins contributed to this report.