Man struck, killed by train in Del Mar

The incident happened at 3 p.m. near 12th Street. The man died at the scene

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
DEL MAR — 

A man died after he was struck by a train in Del Mar on Monday afternoon, Dec. 6, a sheriff’s official said.

The incident happened about 3 p.m. on the tracks at the end of 12th Street, a few blocks south of Powerhouse Park, Lt. Michael Arens said.

The man was struck by a southbound Coaster commuter train and died at the scene, according to Sgt. Jason King. As of Monday evening, Dec. 6, the man had not been identified.

The Sheriff’s Department’s transit enforcement unit is investigating the incident, and the county Medical Examiner’s Office will work on identifying the man, King said.

While authorities addressed the incident, Coaster trains did not run between Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley, the North County Transit District tweeted. Coaster riders were bussed between the two stations during the stoppage.

Full Coaster service was restored a little after 9 p.m., according to the North County Transit District.

Staff writer Alex Riggins contributed to this report.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

