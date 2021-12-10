Police seek help identifying driver in Carmel Valley hit and run
Police reached out for help from the public Thursday, Dec. 10, seeking tips they hope will help them identify the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a man seriously injured in Carmel Valley.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, the 64-year-old victim crossed the street on Del Mar Heights Road near High Bluff Drive when he was struck by a blue Honda Accord, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The victim had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver did not stop and immediately drove away from the scene, police said.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2008 or 2009 Accord model with damage to the passenger mirror. No other information was released.
San Diego Crime Stoppers is officer a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information can call San Diego police at (858) 495-7861 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
